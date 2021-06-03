Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

