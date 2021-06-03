Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,097 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

