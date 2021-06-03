Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Momo by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Momo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Momo by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,744 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

