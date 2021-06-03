Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 73,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

