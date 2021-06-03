Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

