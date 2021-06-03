Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $87.30 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

