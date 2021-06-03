Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

