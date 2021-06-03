Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 345,288 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,302,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

