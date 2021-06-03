Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,559 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.