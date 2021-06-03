Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

