NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr Sells 3,400 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

