Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 569.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.