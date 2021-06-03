Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Orchid Island Capital worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 427,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

