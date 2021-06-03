Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

