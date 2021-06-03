Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 298,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $90.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

