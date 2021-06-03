Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.