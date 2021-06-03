Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.