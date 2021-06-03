Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDEM opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

