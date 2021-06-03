Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.