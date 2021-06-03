Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $153.43 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $182.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

