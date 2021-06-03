Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,724 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

