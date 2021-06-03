Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.42. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

ALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

