Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,330 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.