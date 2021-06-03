Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Omega Alpha SPAC Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

