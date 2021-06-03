Head to Head Review: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.99%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 20.27 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -10.96 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

