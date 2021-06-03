Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

5/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

5/14/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

5/13/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$486.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.97. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

