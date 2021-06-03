$846.61 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $846.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $853.10 million and the lowest is $843.07 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

