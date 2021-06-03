Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

