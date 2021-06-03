Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Titan Machinery worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock worth $10,626,513. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

