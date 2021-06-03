Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.86

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 4055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

