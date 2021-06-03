AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $28.23. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 2,327,613 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,874,074 shares of company stock worth $26,321,449 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

