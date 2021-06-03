Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.24

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.24 and last traded at $193.37, with a volume of 2587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.