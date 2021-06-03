Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.55

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 677.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

