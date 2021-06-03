Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

