Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rises By 24.5%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 750,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DarioHealth stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. Research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

