MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).

MorphoSys stock opened at €63.06 ($74.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. MorphoSys has a one year low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.14.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

