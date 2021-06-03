Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRSA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Crescent Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.
About Crescent Acquisition
Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.
