Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Crescent Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,729,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Crescent Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 651,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 151,894 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Crescent Acquisition by 215.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 1,326,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crescent Acquisition by 2,227.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

