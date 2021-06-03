A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $550.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 547.32 ($7.15), with a volume of 2799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($7.17).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £605.42 million and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.56.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last three months, insiders bought 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,170.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

