Gregory N. Roberts Sells 11,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $580,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $588.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

