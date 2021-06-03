Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Acquires $999,792.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DNB opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $9,074,000. Ratos AB bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $19,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

