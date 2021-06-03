Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.79. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion and a PE ratio of -63.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Snowflake by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

