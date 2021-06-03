William Ki Chul Cho Sells 8,584 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZLAB stock opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

