Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 547.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

NOVA stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

