The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.12% of The First of Long Island worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.