Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,238 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

