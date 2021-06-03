Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

