Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.49 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,305 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 497,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,068,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

