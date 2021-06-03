Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.96% of Community Health Systems worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

