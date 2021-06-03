Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of 2U worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

