The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 100,000 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $3,399,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

